Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.47. 2,084,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,000,684. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

