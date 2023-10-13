Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $225,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $184.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.83 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

