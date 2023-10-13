Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,009 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $66,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,881,441,000 after purchasing an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.23. 271,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,774. The firm has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $242.41 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.07 and its 200 day moving average is $285.21.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.50.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

