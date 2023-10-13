Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 67,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 53,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.28. 362,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,664. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.61 and a 200-day moving average of $214.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $179.14 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

