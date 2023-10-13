Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 49 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,189 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $264,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,723.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MCD traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $248.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $242.41 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.07 and a 200-day moving average of $285.21.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.50.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

