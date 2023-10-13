Nikulski Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.88.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $284.15. 1,021,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,980. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

