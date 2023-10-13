Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Raised by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $54,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,430,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,056,172. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $152.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.26.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

