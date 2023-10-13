Bank of New Hampshire Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Intel were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 28,408 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Intel by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 37,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,117 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Intel Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.47 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a PE ratio of -167.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.