Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 18,439 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,191 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,439 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.2% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

NIKE Trading Up 1.1 %

NKE stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.39. 826,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,245,512. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.40. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.24 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

