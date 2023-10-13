Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MA traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $401.49. The stock had a trading volume of 228,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $287.84 and a 12-month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.52.

Get Our Latest Report on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.