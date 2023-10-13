Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.27. 77,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,065. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.83 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

