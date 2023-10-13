Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,493,000 after acquiring an additional 616,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,750. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $401.84 and a 200-day moving average of $396.38.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

