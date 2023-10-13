Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.02. 393,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,664. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $179.14 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.61 and a 200-day moving average of $214.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

