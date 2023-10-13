Invst LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Invst LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after purchasing an additional 825,816 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VUG opened at $281.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

