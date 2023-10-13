Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.6% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.3 %

TSLA traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.57. The company had a trading volume of 29,336,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,408,641. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.49. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $811.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

