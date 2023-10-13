Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $53.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,177,425. The stock has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.87.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Shopify from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

