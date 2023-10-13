Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $63,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.90. The company had a trading volume of 226,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,337. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $126.04 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.