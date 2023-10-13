Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Stryker by 1.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Stryker by 24.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Stryker by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 20.1% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.77.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,219. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.67 and a 200 day moving average of $286.13. The company has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

