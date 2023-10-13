EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 220,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $21,800,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 326,050 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 12.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 36,665 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 19.4% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average of $100.35. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

