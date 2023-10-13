Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.34. 4,075,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,741,084. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.