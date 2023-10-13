Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.16 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,723 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 964,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $95,574,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,779 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 86,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.35. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.