Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,831 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.31. The company has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

