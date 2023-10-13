Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,063 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,178 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 25.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 11.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $559.05. 187,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $574.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $530.44 and its 200-day moving average is $465.43.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

