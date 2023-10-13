Private Trust Co. NA Sells 5,472 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.43 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

