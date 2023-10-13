First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $27.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 19.9% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $435.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

