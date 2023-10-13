Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 2,500 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.52.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $525.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $498.35 and its 200 day moving average is $491.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

