Leverty Financial Group LLC Has $21.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leverty Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 15.5% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 42,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,197,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $435.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $442.33 and its 200 day moving average is $433.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

