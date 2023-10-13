Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.09.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $610.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $553.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.64. The firm has a market cap of $579.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $613.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 908,246 shares of company stock worth $21,078,990,577. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

