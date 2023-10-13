United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,095,000 after buying an additional 414,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,730. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.