Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Paychex by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after buying an additional 6,087,596 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Paychex by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after buying an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after buying an additional 1,587,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,222,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,720,000 after buying an additional 524,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,388 shares of company stock worth $12,943,630. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $118.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.