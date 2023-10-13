J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Southern by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 340,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100,602 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Southern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 213,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Southern by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 33,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Southern by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Southern by 197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 125,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 83,057 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SO shares. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,911,455. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $65.68 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.14.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

