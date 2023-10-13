Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $8.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $914.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,914. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $426.41 and a 1-year high of $925.91. The company has a market cap of $377.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $853.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $789.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

