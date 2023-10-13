Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 1.4% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,748,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,567,240,000 after purchasing an additional 520,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,355,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,394,744,000 after buying an additional 366,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $930,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.15 and a 52-week high of $155.26. The company has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.93.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

