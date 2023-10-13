Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,401 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $36,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,388 shares of company stock valued at $12,943,630. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Paychex Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $118.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.94. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

