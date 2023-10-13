Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,129,916,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Target Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE TGT opened at $110.80 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

