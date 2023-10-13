Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Holdings Decreased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,301 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 2,193,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,627,000 after buying an additional 1,966,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $172,363,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $94.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.05. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.91.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

