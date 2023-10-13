Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,157,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.5% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $208,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,753,056,000 after buying an additional 2,035,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,034,694,000 after buying an additional 721,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,325,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,464 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,276,639,000 after acquiring an additional 202,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.37. 198,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,976,231. The stock has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

