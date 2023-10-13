Manchester Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 13.7% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $48,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $140.95. The company had a trading volume of 542,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $127.92 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

