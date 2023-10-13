Waycross Investment Management Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Waycross Investment Management Co reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up 1.0% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.1 %

ATVI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,323,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,157. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $94.57.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.