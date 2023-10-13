JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 5.5% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $55,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.09. 648,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,678,511. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

