Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,533 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 49,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.5% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,355. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.12.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $820.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul Russell Hardin acquired 5,560 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

