Rockland Trust Co. Has $11.98 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 66,751 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

