IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 392.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.7 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $80.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.50. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

