Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

