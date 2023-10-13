Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,226 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $148,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,967 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after buying an additional 999,326 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $435.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $442.33 and its 200 day moving average is $433.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

