CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 64.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $435.71 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

