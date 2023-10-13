RiverPark Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.4% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 68.9% in the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,212 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 815 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.52.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $525.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $498.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

