UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group
In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group Price Performance
NYSE:UNH opened at $525.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $498.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.47. The firm has a market cap of $486.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.
UnitedHealth Group Company Profile
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UnitedHealth Group
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.