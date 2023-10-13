UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.52.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $525.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $498.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.47. The firm has a market cap of $486.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

