HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.09. 119,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,884. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.44. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.55.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

