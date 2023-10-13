Manchester Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,942 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $32,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 197,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 115,456 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 61,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 147,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 43,622 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $15,325,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.56. The stock had a trading volume of 65,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,625. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

